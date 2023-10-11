How to Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies, Canadian Premier League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, October 11
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's soccer lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is Wales squaring off against Gibraltar.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Wales vs Gibraltar
- League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
