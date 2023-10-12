Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Bibb County, Georgia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westside High School - Macon at Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mount De Sales Academy at Tattnall Square Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.