Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at 8:07 PM ET (on October 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 149 times this season and won 97, or 65.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 77-33 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|L 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|October 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.