The NLDS rolls on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the NLCS with a Game 4 win while the Braves hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Spencer Strider is starting for the Braves the Phillies have not named their starter.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 307 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.303).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 33rd of the season. He is 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Strider will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 32 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies L 10-2 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez

