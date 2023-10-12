Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Columbia County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Glynn Academy at Grovetown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Grovetown, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Harlem High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.