Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings
It's Week 6 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding wide receivers -- you've come to the right place!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 6
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|132.5
|26.5
|9.8
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|119
|23.8
|10
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|115.6
|23.1
|12.6
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|110.1
|22
|6.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|109.8
|22
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|103
|25.8
|11
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|101.1
|20.2
|10.2
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|99.2
|19.8
|10.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|98
|19.6
|9.2
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|89.7
|17.9
|7.2
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|75.9
|15.2
|8.4
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|74.9
|15
|8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|73.8
|14.8
|5.2
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|71.7
|17.9
|7.8
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|70.9
|14.2
|7
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|70.8
|17.7
|6.8
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|70.6
|14.1
|6.2
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|70.4
|17.6
|9
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|70.1
|14
|8.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|69.5
|17.4
|8.8
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|68.7
|13.7
|7.2
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|68.7
|13.7
|9.2
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|66.6
|13.3
|8
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|64.3
|12.9
|5.6
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|64
|12.8
|6.8
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|63.9
|12.8
|8.6
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|63.1
|15.8
|6
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|62.8
|12.6
|8.6
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|61.9
|12.4
|5.8
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|61.8
|12.4
|7.4
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|61.8
|12.4
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|61.6
|12.3
|8.4
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|61.3
|12.3
|5.4
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|57.9
|11.6
|6.2
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|57.1
|11.4
|6.2
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|56.8
|14.2
|5.8
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|54.4
|10.9
|7.8
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|52.5
|10.5
|3.6
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|51.8
|10.4
|6.6
|Drake London
|Falcons
|50.3
|10.1
|6.2
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|50.2
|16.7
|8.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|49.9
|12.5
|7.8
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|48.5
|9.7
|6.6
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|48.5
|12.1
|7.5
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|47.8
|9.6
|5.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|47.3
|11.8
|6.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|46.7
|11.7
|6.8
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|46.4
|9.3
|4.2
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|46
|9.2
|4.8
|Marvin Mims
|Broncos
|45.9
|9.2
|2.4
|Robert Woods
|Texans
|43.1
|8.6
|8
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|41.6
|8.3
|5.2
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|39.6
|7.9
|6.8
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|39.3
|9.8
|4.8
|Allen Lazard
|Jets
|39.2
|7.8
|4
|D.J. Chark
|Panthers
|39.1
|9.8
|5.2
|Kalif Raymond
|Lions
|38.5
|7.7
|2.8
|Brandon Johnson
|Broncos
|38.2
|7.6
|2.2
|Braxton Berrios
|Dolphins
|38
|7.6
|3.6
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.