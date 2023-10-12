The Nashville Predators (0-1) take on the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Predators were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Predators 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-2)

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators finished 13-8-21 in overtime matchups last season as part of an overall record of 42-32-8.

Nashville was 18-8-6 (42 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times last season the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-11-1 record, picking up five points.

Nashville scored exactly two goals in 21 games last season (11-7-3 record, 25 points).

The Predators scored more than two goals 40 times, and went 29-8-3 in those games (to register 61 points).

In the 26 games when Nashville scored a single power-play goal, it had a 16-7-3 record (35 points).

In the 29 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Nashville was 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators were outshot by their opponent 52 times, and went 26-21-5 (57 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Predators Rank Predators AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 12th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 23rd 29.5 Shots 30.5 20th 27th 33.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 27th 17.6% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 6th 82.55% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Predators vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

