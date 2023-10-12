The SMU Mustangs (3-2) face an AAC matchup versus the East Carolina Pirates (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is SMU vs. East Carolina?

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 30, East Carolina 18

SMU 30, East Carolina 18 SMU has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Mustangs have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

East Carolina has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-11.5)



SMU (-11.5) SMU has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Mustangs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

East Carolina has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Pirates covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) This season, three of SMU's five games have gone over Thursday's total of 49.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring East Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 49.5.

The point total for the contest of 49.5 is 5.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SMU (33.8 points per game) and East Carolina (21 points per game).

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 59.5 65.8 Implied Total AVG 40 41 39 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 47.5 49.2 Implied Total AVG 30.8 28 32.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

