Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spalding County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Spalding County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Spalding County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westside High School - Macon at Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Spalding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Griffin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
