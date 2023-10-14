SEC foes meet when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) and the Auburn Tigers (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

While LSU ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 32.3 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS in scoring (44.8 points per game). Auburn's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 18.2 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 29.6 points per game, which ranks 71st.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Auburn vs. LSU Key Statistics

Auburn LSU 358.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 548.5 (2nd) 323.8 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.7 (122nd) 202.0 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (14th) 156.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (8th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 643 yards on 59-of-94 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 198 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 202 yards on 50 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jay Fair has racked up 196 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 15 passes and compiled 145 receiving yards (29.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 1,970 passing yards, completing 72.9% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 422 yards (70.3 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has 488 rushing yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 771 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 64 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 603-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 46 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 17 passes and compiled nine grabs for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

