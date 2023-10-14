A pair of the country's strongest running games battle when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) bring college football's 15th-ranked run game versus the Auburn Tigers (3-2), with the No. 21 unit, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-11.5) 60.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-11.5) 60.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Auburn vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
  • The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • LSU has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

