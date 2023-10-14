The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) face an ACC matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (4-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Syracuse?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18
  • Florida State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Seminoles have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter and won each of them.
  • Syracuse has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Orange have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +725 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Florida State (-18.5)
  • In five Florida State games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Syracuse has covered the spread two times this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (53.5)
  • All five Florida State games this season have ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
  • There have been two games featuring Syracuse this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 21.9 points more than the total of 53.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.1 54.2 51.5
Implied Total AVG 35 36.3 33
ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Syracuse

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.1 53.2 58
Implied Total AVG 33.4 34.3 32
ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

