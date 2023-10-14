Sun Belt opponents match up when the James Madison Dukes (5-0) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is putting up 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Dukes rank 49th, surrendering 349.8 yards per contest. Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS with 35 points per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 20.2 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Georgia Southern James Madison 471.6 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (97th) 360.4 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (28th) 134.6 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.4 (61st) 337 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (66th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 1,611 yards on 69.7% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has run the ball 36 times for 269 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jalen White has been given 45 carries and totaled 261 yards with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (82.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 36 passes and compiled 371 receiving yards (74.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 21 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) on 80-of-124 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 108 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has 365 rushing yards on 73 carries. He's also added 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 16 catches for 373 yards (74.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zach Horton's six grabs have yielded 143 yards and two touchdowns.

