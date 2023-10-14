The James Madison Dukes (5-0) will square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Eagles will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
  • The Eagles have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • James Madison has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

