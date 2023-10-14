The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia State is putting up 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 59th, allowing 23.8 points per contest. With 31.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 51st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, giving up 26 points per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Georgia State vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia State Marshall 411.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (88th) 402.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (25th) 174 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (65th) 237.4 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (47th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,187 yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 583 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

Robert Lewis' 500 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 catches and five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 268 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jacari Carter's 16 catches have turned into 124 yards.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,205 passing yards (241 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 105 times for 538 yards (107.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Caleb Coombs' 185 receiving yards (37 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 25 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has recorded 167 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Caleb McMillan's 20 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 154 yards and one touchdown.

