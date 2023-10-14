Based on our computer projection model, the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the Vanderbilt Commodores when the two teams come together at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+31.5) Over (55.5) Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread this year.

Georgia has not covered the spread (0-3) when they are at least 31.5-point favorites.

Out of six Bulldogs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The Commodores have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-7-0).

Out of the Commodores' seven games with a set total, six have hit the over (85.7%).

The average over/under for Vanderbilt games this season is 1.6 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.7 13 43.4 11.6 27 20 Vanderbilt 28.9 34 32.8 31 23.7 38

