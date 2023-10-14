The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) meet a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking eighth-best in total offense (503 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (269.8 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt has been sputtering defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 34 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, generating 28.9 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Georgia Vanderbilt 503 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (36th) 269.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (130th) 152.5 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.6 (124th) 350.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (37th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (126th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) on 144-of-196 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 314 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Kendall Milton has piled up 143 yards on 31 carries, scoring two times.

Brock Bowers' 544 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 37 catches and four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 17 passes while averaging 54.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Rara Thomas has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has carried the ball 59 times for 246 yards, with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has totaled 208 yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has collected 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 550 (78.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 26 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 307 yards (43.9 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys' 12 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

