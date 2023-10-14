The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) are 31.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking eighth-best in total offense (503 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (269.8 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in points per game (28.9), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 34 points ceded per contest.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -31.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Georgia Recent Performance

The Bulldogs rank 108th in total offense (538.3 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (275.3 total yards per game surrendered) during their most recent three-game stretch.

While the Bulldogs rank 16th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (42.3 points per game), they've been less effective on defense with 18 points allowed per game (42nd-ranked).

Georgia ranks 28th in the FBS with 155.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three contests, but it has really been finding success on the offensive side of the ball, as it ranks third-best with 382.3 passing yards per game during that stretch.

The Bulldogs have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, averaging 156 rushing yards per game over that stretch (24th-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 120 rushing yards per contest (79th-ranked).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three games.

Georgia has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 31.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Three of Georgia's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Georgia has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Georgia has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 314 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone five times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 544 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 17 passes for 325 yards (54.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Rara Thomas has compiled 14 catches for 230 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 18 tackles.

Smael Mondon Jr. is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 26 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Tykee Smith leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 20 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

