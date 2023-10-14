The Mercer Bears (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Five Star Stadium in a SoCon battle.

Mercer is compiling 337.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 71st in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears rank 41st, surrendering 324.7 yards per contest. Chattanooga's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 443.5 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 379.8 total yards per game, which ranks 83rd.

Below in this story, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Mercer Chattanooga 337.8 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (6th) 324.7 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.8 (102nd) 159.8 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (60th) 178 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.8 (8th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,064 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 199 yards (33.2 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 388 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Ty James' leads his squad with 602 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 278 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon's eight receptions are good enough for 43 yards.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,706 yards on 63.9% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 130 yards with one score.

Ailym Ford has rushed 110 times for 447 yards, with four touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run for 238 yards across 49 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley's 546 receiving yards (91 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions on 29 targets with six touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has put together a 526-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 31 targets.

Sam Phillips' 47 targets have resulted in 37 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.