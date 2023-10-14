Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. St. Thomas (MN)

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
  • Last Game: W 17-10 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
  • Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Butler
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

3. Butler

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
  • Last Game: L 17-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Davidson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

4. Drake

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
  • Last Game: W 20-14 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
  • Last Game: W 31-7 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
  • Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Presbyterian

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
  • Last Game: L 28-24 vs Stetson

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Dayton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
  • Last Game: L 20-14 vs Drake

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Morehead State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. San Diego

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
  • Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Marist
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
  • Last Game: L 16-0 vs Columbia

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: San Diego
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 127th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
  • Last Game: L 31-7 vs Morehead State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Presbyterian
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

