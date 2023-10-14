The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Turn on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Bruins and Predators hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Predators vs Bruins Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

With 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), the Predators were 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+127) led the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins scored last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Bruins Key Players