The Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) and their ninth-ranked run defense will visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the seventh-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Aggies are 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

