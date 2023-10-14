The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington ranks 26th in scoring defense this season (18.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 46.0 points per game. Oregon has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks second-best in points per game (51.6) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (11.8).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Washington vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Washington Oregon 569.4 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 557.8 (20th) 365.0 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (4th) 123.0 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (9th) 446.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.0 (10th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (1st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,999 yards (399.8 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has 240 rushing yards on 41 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 77 yards (15.4 per game).

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 129 yards (25.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's team-high 608 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 26 passes for 468 yards (93.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has racked up 1,459 yards (291.8 per game) while completing 80.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 87 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 50 times for 393 yards (78.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 137 yards.

Jordan James has racked up 297 yards (on 34 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 535 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 244-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 22 targets.

Tez Johnson has racked up 203 reciving yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Oregon gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.