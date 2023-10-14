SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
With six games on the SEC Week 7 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Florida (+2.5) against South Carolina is the best bet against the spread, while the Missouri vs. Kentucky matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Auburn +11.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 8.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Alabama -19.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 20.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets
Over 50.5 - Missouri vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 58.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Arkansas vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 50.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 50.5 - Florida vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 47.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|6-0 (3-0 SEC)
|40.7 / 13.0
|503.0 / 269.8
|Alabama
|5-1 (3-0 SEC)
|31.2 / 15.2
|360.0 / 299.5
|LSU
|4-2 (3-1 SEC)
|44.8 / 32.3
|548.5 / 445.7
|Kentucky
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 21.2
|361.2 / 349.0
|Florida
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|27.2 / 16.8
|409.7 / 286.2
|Ole Miss
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|41.7 / 23.8
|489.3 / 388.3
|Texas A&M
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|35.5 / 19.8
|420.5 / 268.8
|Missouri
|5-1 (1-1 SEC)
|33.2 / 25.5
|464.0 / 353.2
|Tennessee
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|36.2 / 17.8
|466.2 / 308.2
|South Carolina
|2-3 (1-2 SEC)
|27.0 / 29.4
|399.2 / 442.8
|Auburn
|3-2 (0-2 SEC)
|29.6 / 18.2
|358.2 / 323.8
|Vanderbilt
|2-5 (0-3 SEC)
|28.9 / 34.0
|367.0 / 421.1
|Arkansas
|2-4 (0-3 SEC)
|31.3 / 25.3
|332.8 / 340.7
|Mississippi State
|3-3 (0-3 SEC)
|30.2 / 29.5
|375.5 / 395.2
