Will Jonnu Smith Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonnu Smith was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smith's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Smith has been targeted 27 times and has 21 catches for 246 yards (11.7 per reception) and zero TDs.
Jonnu Smith Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Falcons have no other receivers on the injury report.
Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|21
|246
|131
|0
|11.7
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Packers
|6
|4
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|8
|5
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|6
|6
|95
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|7
|6
|67
|0
