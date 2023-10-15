When the Atlanta Falcons play the Washington Commanders in Week 6, Jonnu Smith will be up against a Commanders pass defense featuring Kendall Fuller. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Jonnu Smith Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 22.6 4.5 14 152 4.36

Jonnu Smith vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Jonnu Smith & the Falcons' Offense

Jonnu Smith leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets).

In the air, Atlanta is 21st in passing yards in the league with 976, or 195.2 per game.

The Falcons' scoring average on offense ranks just 26th in the NFL, at 16.6 points per game.

Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 31.4 times per contest, which is seventh in the NFL.

The Falcons have made 19 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the league. They throw the ball 47.5% of the time in the red zone.

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington's defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,193 passing yards allowed (238.6 per game) and 29th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Commanders are having trouble on defense, surrendering 32 points per game (26th in NFL).

Washington has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Jonnu Smith vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Jonnu Smith Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 27 27 Def. Targets Receptions 21 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 246 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.2 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 131 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

