In the Week 6 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kyle Pitts find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has 208 yards on 18 grabs. He has been targeted 32 times, and posts 41.6 yards receiving per contest.

Pitts does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0

