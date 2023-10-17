Cody Glass will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers face off on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Glass are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cody Glass vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Glass Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 72 games last season, Glass had a plus-minus of +9, and averaged 12:57 on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 of 72 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Glass had an assist in 19 of 72 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Glass' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Glass going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Glass Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

