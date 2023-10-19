Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
There is high school football action in Bartow County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Bartow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cartersville High School at Woodland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Adairsville High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
