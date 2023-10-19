There is high school football competition in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kendrick High School at Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Griffin High School at Howard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 4A - Region 2

4A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spalding High School at Westside High School - Macon

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 4A - Region 2

4A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Sherwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Milledge Academy at First Presbyterian Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rutland High School at Academy for Classical Education

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Terrell Academy