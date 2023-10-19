There is high school football competition in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kendrick High School at Southwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Griffin High School at Howard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • Conference: 4A - Region 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spalding High School at Westside High School - Macon

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • Conference: 4A - Region 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Sherwood Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Albany, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Milledge Academy at First Presbyterian Day School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rutland High School at Academy for Classical Education

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Terrell Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Dawson, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

