Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Clarke County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Clarke County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clarke Central High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Athens, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Athens Academy at Banks County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Homer, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Shoals High School at Chestatee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
