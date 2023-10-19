The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Muscogee County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kendrick High School at Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westfield Academy at Brookstone School