Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
In Newton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clarke Central High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Athens, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Parkview High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.