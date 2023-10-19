In Newton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clarke Central High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Parkview High School at Newton High School