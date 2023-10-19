Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rangers Key Players