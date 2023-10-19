The New York Rangers (2-1) and Nashville Predators (1-3) play at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-190) Predators (+155) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators claimed an upset victory in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they played as an underdog last season.

Nashville was 3-6 as an underdog of +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Predators have a 39.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

There were 40 Nashville games with over 6 goals last season.

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 223 (28th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.

Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.

With 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), Nashville was 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).

The Predators were eighth in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (52.2%).

With a shooting percentage of 9.2%, Nashville was 26th in the league.

The Predators shut out their opponents twice.

