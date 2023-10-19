Jacksonville (4-2) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The spread predicts a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints play the Jaguars. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Saints vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have led two times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jaguars have led three times, have been losing two times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In six games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Jaguars have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this year. It is giving up one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' six games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Saints vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this season, the Saints have led after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (1-2).

At the completion of the first half, the Jaguars have been winning four times and have trailed two times.

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and tied two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second half.

The Jaguars have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in two games (1-1).

