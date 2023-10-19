Thursday's soccer schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Deportivo Maldonado squaring off against River Plate (URU) in a Campeonato Uruguayo Primera match.

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Deportivo Maldonado vs River Plate (URU)

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Cerro vs Danubio

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs UNLV

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: California vs Oregon

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Ohio State vs Rutgers

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Monmouth vs Hofstra

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Boston River vs Nacional

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Utah

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: North Carolina vs Notre Dame

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Maryland vs Wisconsin

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Nevada

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs Colorado State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona State vs USC

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Stanford

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Washington vs California

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs Wyoming

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Colorado

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs UCLA

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

