Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Troup County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fayette County High School at Troup County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
LaFayette Christian Academy at Praise Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Callaway High School at Eagle's Landing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
