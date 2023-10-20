Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Walton County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Walton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Walnut Grove High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bogart, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 8B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Area High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper County High School at Social Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Social Circle, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayson High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
