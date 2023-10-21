The 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC will see Adam Schenk as part of the field in Chiba, Japan from October 19-21, up against the par-70, 7,079-yard course, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 at stake.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards

Adam Schenk Insights

Schenk has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Schenk has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Schenk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 26 -6 277 0 18 3 7 $4.6M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Schenk's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 22nd.

Schenk made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Schenk last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 16th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set for 7,079 yards.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Schenk has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Schenk shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Schenk recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Schenk had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Schenk's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

At that last competition, Schenk's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Schenk ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Schenk recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

