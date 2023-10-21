According to our computer projection model, the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

Week 8 SEC Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Tigers are 1-2 against the spread.

In the Tigers' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Auburn games this year is 1.4 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Rebels have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Ole Miss is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 55.5, 6.2 points fewer than the average total in Ole Miss games thus far this season.

Tigers vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 41.7 23.8 50.8 24.8 23.5 22 Auburn 27.7 23.2 41.3 18 14 28.3

