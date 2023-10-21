True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Read the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the F1 Academy, Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action airing on Fubo on Saturday, October 21.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 1

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health 200

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Contender Boats 300

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 2

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 5:55 PM ET

5:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

