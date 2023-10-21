Ben Shelton (No. 19 ranking) will meet Marcos Giron (No. 79) in the semifinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on Saturday, October 21.

Shelton carries -175 odds to win against Giron (+135).

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 63.6% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Marcos Giron -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +350 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Shelton took down No. 12-ranked Tommy Paul, 7-6, 6-3.

Giron took down Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shelton has played 29.3 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

On hard courts, Shelton has played 29 matches over the past year, totaling 29.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

In his 60 matches in the past year across all court types, Giron is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.

Giron has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.7% of those games.

In the only match between Shelton and Giron dating back to 2015, in the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com Round of 32, Giron won 6-4, 6-4.

Giron and Shelton have squared off in two sets against on another, with Giron winning two of them.

Giron has the edge in 20 total games versus Shelton, taking 12 of them.

Shelton and Giron have played one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

