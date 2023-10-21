The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're considering a bet on Forsberg against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Filip Forsberg vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In one of five games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Forsberg has registered a point in a game three times this season over five games played, with multiple points in two games.

Forsberg has an assist in three of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

