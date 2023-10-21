Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns that should be of interest to fans in Georgia.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-17)
Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-3.5)
