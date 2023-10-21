The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by putting up 454.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 60th (364.3 yards allowed per game). This season has been ugly for UL Monroe on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 18.5 points per contest (ninth-worst) and allowing 31.8 points per game (22nd-worst).

Below in this article, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Georgia Southern UL Monroe 454.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (124th) 364.3 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.7 (99th) 122.8 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.5 (40th) 331.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (129th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has compiled 1,882 yards (313.7 ypg) on 197-of-290 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 55 times for 311 yards (51.8 per game), scoring three times.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 45 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 492 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has registered 49 catches and three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put together a 394-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes on 57 targets.

Anthony Queeley's 22 receptions have turned into 222 yards and three touchdowns.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 695 yards on 61-of-113 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 248 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 314 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Hunter Smith has piled up 299 yards (on 45 carries) with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has hauled in 313 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has caught 10 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (23.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Nolan Quinlan's seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (14.3 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.