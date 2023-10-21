Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the Georgia State Panthers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Panthers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+3.5) Under (61.5) Georgia State 32, Louisiana 27

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers have gone 4-1-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Georgia State is 1-0 against the spread.

Two of the Panthers' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average total in Georgia State games this season is 6.8 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

The Ragin' Cajuns have two wins against the spread this season.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

There have been four Ragin' Cajuns games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, five higher than the average total in Louisiana games this season.

Panthers vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 35.5 29.2 39 27 32 31.3 Georgia State 32.7 23.8 31.3 25.3 35.5 21

