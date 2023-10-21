The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

On offense, Louisiana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by totaling 448.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 61st (369.2 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Georgia State is generating 421.8 total yards per contest (48th-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (411.8 total yards given up per game).

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Georgia State Louisiana 421.8 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.3 (56th) 411.8 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.2 (39th) 185 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (7th) 236.8 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (78th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,421 yards on 113-of-165 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 350 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 742 yards, or 123.7 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 11 catches for 91 yards.

Robert Lewis paces his team with 536 receiving yards on 30 catches with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has racked up 397 receiving yards (66.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Jacari Carter has racked up 155 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 800 passing yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 439 yards on 51 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Robert Williams' team-leading 267 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 27 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 211 yards so far this campaign.

Peter LeBlanc's 15 catches have turned into 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.