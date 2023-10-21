When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets match up with the Boston College Eagles at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Yellow Jackets will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (-5.5) Over (57.5) Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

The Yellow Jackets have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Yellow Jackets have seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Georgia Tech games this season have posted an average total of 55.1, which is 2.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 37.0% chance to win.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

When they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

Eagles games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The average total in Boston College games this season is 6.8 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Yellow Jackets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 30.8 29 37.5 25.5 25.3 28 Boston College 27.7 31.7 27.8 27.5 27.5 40

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.