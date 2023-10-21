Georgia Tech vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of ACC teams take the field when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) and the Boston College Eagles (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|58.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|58.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- SMU vs Temple
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Rice vs Tulsa
- James Madison vs Marshall
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Boston College has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.